SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit is reducing operations for the Savannah Belles Ferry service due to a temporary staffing shortage, officials said Thursday.

The ferry system provides free rides across the Savannah River between the downtown riverwalk and Hutchinson Island.

Starting Monday, April 18, the ferries will operate from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. The regular 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. schedule is expected to resume on Saturday.

CEO Faye DiMassimo said CAT recognizes that not only will tourists be impacted by the changes, but workers who use the ferries to get to their jobs at the Savannah Convention Center or The Westin hotel.

“Similar to the current experiences of transit agencies throughout the country, we are working to address staffing limitations,” DiMassimo stated. “Our first obligation is to operate in a safe and efficient manner, making these short-term schedule adjustments necessary.”

According to CAT, to address workforce issues, board members approved a $500 referral bonus for bus operators and ferry captains who recruit a successful job candidate. Back in January, CAT implemented a $1,000 recruitment-retention bonus for new and existing employees.

