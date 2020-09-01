CAT to operate on modified schedule on Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of Labor Day, Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will operate on a modified holiday schedule on Monday, Sept. 7.

This year, in addition to running the holiday schedule, reduced evening hours are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that all buses will stop operation by 10 p.m.

The holiday schedule will apply to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services.

CAT says customer service will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and can be reached during those hours by calling (912) 233-5767. The ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, will be closed on the holiday.

Additional Labor Day info:

Route 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not be in service.

Savannah Belles Ferry services will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dot shuttle and Senior Circulator services, which are funded by the city of Savannah, remain suspended due to the pandemic.

Holiday schedules for each route can be found online at https://www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/.