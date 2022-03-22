SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit announced they plan to host an upcoming job fair in hopes of filling several positions.

The job fair takes place on Thursday at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center located at 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue.

The job fair will run from 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m.

CAT is currently hiring fixed-route bus operators (CDCL required), paratransit operators, ferry captains, marine mechanics, utility cleaners, customer advocates and deckhands.

According to CAT, the CAT Board recently approved a $1,000 bonus for new and existing employees as part of a retention and recruitment program. All new employees will receive the bonus in four payments of $250 at the completion of 60-day, 90-day, 180-day and 365-day intervals.

For more information about CAT career opportunities, go to https://www.catchacat.org/about-cat/cat-careers/.