CAT to host public meetings to discuss Thunderbolt stops

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham area transit announced they plan to host two public meetings to discuss and answer questions about the planned removal of 12 bus stops in the Thunderbolt. According to CAT, those 12 stops are outside of the tax district that fund’s their operations.

Both meetings will happen on September 30th at Thunderbolt Town Hall located at 2821 River Dr. The first meeting will be held at 10 that morning and the second at 6 in the evening.

The CAT Authority approved the removal of the Thunderbolt stops on August 27 after they received complaints that Thunderbolt was not paying for the service.

The stops are scheduled to be removed on October 12th.

CAT says that stops on Falligant Ave. at the north entrance of Savannah State University are not in Thunderbolt and will remain in service.

