CAT introduces a tracker that’s a free and easy tool for riders to use to see where their bus is in real time.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will delay select routes on Friday due to Hurricane Ian.

The start of Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed on Sept. 30, due to forecasted winds exceeding safe conditions for public transportation to operate. CAT expects services to resume at noon.

Ferry services will continue to be suspended until Saturday morning.

For mobile service alerts from CAT, riders can text “RIDECAT” to 41411.