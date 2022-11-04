CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit riders in Garden City will soon see more stops in their neighborhood.

During Friday morning’s meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City.

Chairman Chester Ellis explained it was a direct request from CAT and Garden City leaders.

“We’re going to have to come to the realization that our public transportation has to reach every area of Chatham County,” Ellis said. “It can’t be concentrated into one but it must take into the whole county.”

With 1,300 stops throughout the county, CAT officials estimate they make as many as 4 million passenger trips every year. Those routes currently cover Savannah, unincorporated Chatham County and portions of Garden City.

As the area continues to grow, Ellis said he expects more requests like this to come to his desk in the coming months and years.

“In the future, we’re going to have to even look at it being tri-county because the Hyundai plant is coming,” he said. “We’re going to have residents who live in Chatham County but are going to need transportation to with the manufacturing that’s coming into the area.”

Earlier this week, CAT announced the first expansion of the DOT shuttle service outside Savannah’s Historic District. It will expand fare-free shuttle service to nearly 4,000 riders in Carver Village and Cloverdale.

“It’s all about service reliability, all about excellence in service and all about making sure we serve all of Savannah and Chatham County,” CAT executive director Faye DiMassimo said.

As CAT works on its transportation master plan — expected to be complete next summer — leaders expect more change is likely in the cards.

“What CAT is working on now with county staff is a master plan for transportation throughout the whole county,” Ellis said. “Nobody can be left out. By putting it in for the whole county, what that does too is it gives us more opportunities for federal funds.”

CAT continues to face an operator shortage. To help tackle that issue, they’ll be hosting job interviews every Friday, starting on Nov. 11.

The interviews will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at CAT Central on 900 E. Gwinnett St.