CAT ticket window closing early Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit announced they will be closing the downtown transit center’s ticket window early at 4 p.m. Friday due to a staffing shortage caused by the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The ticket window, located at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue, is expected to resume operating during its regular hours (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) on Monday.

One-way and all-day passes are available for purchase on buses.

In addition, all of CAT’s passes can be purchased online at https://pass.catchacat.org/ and via CAT’s Token Transit mobile ticketing app, which can be downloaded at https://www.catchacat.org/fares-passes/mobile-ticketing/.