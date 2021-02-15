CAT suspending airport shuttle service starting in March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit will be suspending its airport shuttle service starting March 8.

Officials say 100X Airport Express is expected to be suspended for six months to a year as staff evaluates ways to improve the route.

“While we know change can be difficult for some, it is important that we continuously pursue ways to optimize our services to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” interim CEO Valerie Ragland stated.

The shuttle service provides transportation between Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and serving some downtown hotel locations on return trips.

The cost to passengers is $5 for a one-way trip or $8 for a roundtrip.

Potential changes include using a smaller vehicle for the service or possibly altering the route and adding stops to increase usage, according to CAT.

Due to COVID-19, in recent months CAT has made changes to services, including operating on a modified schedule.

Officials say that 100X Airport Express is one of CAT’s least used and most expensive, averaging about 170 passengers a month at a cost of about $80 per passenger.