Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

CAT survey asks community input for additional safety features on buses, stops

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAT bus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is asking for community input about adding safety features on buses and at stops.

Those interested in taking the survey can click here.

“Your opinions are important for developing safety measures, so we encourage you to be frank with your answers,” CAT said. All survey responses will remain anonymous.

The short survey asks respondents where they board buses, what days of the week and what times they usually ride.

Some potential improvements in the survey include:

  • Increased lighting
  • Crosswalk and sidewalk access
  • Security cameras
  • Emergency call boxes
  • Contact information to report suspicious activity

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories