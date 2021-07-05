CAT survey asks community input for additional safety features on buses, stops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is asking for community input about adding safety features on buses and at stops.
Those interested in taking the survey can click here.
“Your opinions are important for developing safety measures, so we encourage you to be frank with your answers,” CAT said. All survey responses will remain anonymous.
The short survey asks respondents where they board buses, what days of the week and what times they usually ride.
Some potential improvements in the survey include:
- Increased lighting
- Crosswalk and sidewalk access
- Security cameras
- Emergency call boxes
- Contact information to report suspicious activity