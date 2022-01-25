CAT selects its new executive director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Tuesday selected a new face to become its next executive director.

The CAT board of directors picked Faye DiMassimo who currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure to Nashville’s mayor — also previously serving as the City of Atlanta Renew Atlanta/TSPLOST General Manager and the Director of the Cobb County Department of Transportation.

“I am thrilled to be selected as CAT’s executive director and to return to where my husband and I have our home,” DiMassimo said. “We all recognize the potential for CAT in our community and the needs it serves in getting people to the places they need and want to go. It will be my honor [to] lead this team to our bright future.”

CAT says her 40 years of experience in public transportation and her familiarity with contacts and “key players” in Georgia and the nation’s capital will bring leadership to CAT.

“We are extremely excited to have Ms. DiMassimo join the CAT Team,” said CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody. “She will bring a wealth of leadership and transportation experience to our already strong staff.”

DiMassimo graduated from Auburn with a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a master’s in community planning and public administration. In 2012, she was selected by Women in Transportation’s Atlanta Woman of the Year as well as Nashville Business Journal’s “10 People to Watch.”

“Faye answered the call when Nashville needed a transportation strategy to serve us all. She brought a deep talent to our city and she poured her heart into her work,” Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper said. “Now, she’s moving back home, to Savannah, to be with her husband and the two dogs – and to use her great expertise there. I know she will be just as much of a powerhouse in her next endeavor, back home.”