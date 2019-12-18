CAT riders will soon be able to use their smart phones to pay for rides

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) approved a mobile ticketing services contract.

CAT says the contract is expected to make public transit more user-friendly for existing customers and more attractive to potential customers.

The Token Transit app will allow CAT customers to purchase tickets with their smart phones, which can then be used as electronic tickets to board buses. To ride, the rider simply shows the bus operator the ticket displayed on the smart phone instead of sticking a pass or cash into the farebox.

The contract with Token Transit allows the company be paid an 8-percent fee per each transaction. CAT expects the total fee amount paid to Token Transit to range between $900-$1,500 during the first year of implementation. CAT says Token Transit’s fee will not lead to additional costs to customers.

The mobile payment app is expected to be made available to CAT customers in the first quarter of 2020.

