CAT reducing more services, urge riders to use service for essential trips only

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced Friday additional reductions of their bus schedules and operating hours.

CAT says the reductions are due to a decrease in staff following the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new reductions will go into effect on Monday, April 13.

The new bus operating hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays until further notice.

The new modified schedule for routes is available online at https://www.catchacat.org/modified-bus-schedules/.

CAT Mobility’s operating hours also will be reduced.

CAT continues to urge fixed-route and CAT Mobility customers to only use the services for essential trips, such as medical appointments, grocery shopping and work.

Riders are encouraged to use cloth face coverings if they are not wearing masks while riding mass transit, following new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CAT first reduced route schedules on March 26.

CAT is currently operating buses at 50-percent of their capacity.

CAT continues to waive fares to minimize operator and public contact. Customers should get on and off the bus using the rear entrance unless they have disabilities that require them to use the front door with its kneeling function and wheel chair ramp.

The CAT board will consider whether to continue the reduced service and waived fares at their board meeting on April 28.