CAT receives $1.8M grant for new zero-emission electric buses

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Senator Kelly Loeffler announced Wednesday that Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has received a $1.8 million grant.

The grant money will be used to purchase new zero-emission electric buses, according to a statement from Loeffler. The senator said she sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation in support of the funding.

“The Chatham Area Transit provides four million passenger trips a year,” Loeffler said. “Local residents depend on the buses to get to work and school, while visitors use the system to visit the City Market and Forsyth Park or ride the Savannah Belles Ferry to Hutchinson Island. I am glad to see CAT receive this grant which will help purchase three new zero-emission buses that will improve reliability and reduce pollution.”

WSAV is working to learn more about the grant money and the new CAT buses.