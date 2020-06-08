CAT prepares to increase hours on June 15

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit announced Monday their plans to increase the operating hours for most fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services.

The increase in operating hours starts on June 15.

Officials say the ramped up schedule will essentially mirror CAT’s regular schedule, with the exception that the 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters and 25 MLK/Westlake will stop operating earlier than normal on most days. (Sundays will run on a regular schedule).

The three routes will run as follows:

14 Abercorn will run until 12:15 a.m. on weekdays and 11:55 p.m. on Saturdays.

25 MLK/Westlake will run until 10:55 p.m. on weekdays and 11:07 p.m. on Saturdays.

27 Waters will run until 11:25 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

CAT Mobility paratransit service hours will be identical to the extended fixed-route schedule.

The Dot shuttle, SSU shuttle and Senior Circulator will remain suspended.

Savannah Belles Ferry services will continue operating at half the normal capacity under a reduced split schedule, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CAT will continue limiting their buses to half their normal capacity.

CAT asks riders continue to only use CAT services for essential trips such as work, medical appointments and grocery shopping.

CAT will continue to waive fares to minimize operator and customer contact, and bus riders should continue using the rear door unless they have disabilities that require them to use the front door with its kneeling function and wheelchair ramp. Customers also are strongly encouraged to use cloth face coverings or masks.

Customer service also will resume regular operating hours on June 15. At that time, customers can call (912) 233-5767 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

For more information and to check individual schedules, go to www.catchacat.org/maps-and-schedules/current-schedules/.