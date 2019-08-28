CAT operating on holiday schedule for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit Authority will run on an adjusted schedule in observance of Labor Day on Monday.

The holiday schedule will apply to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services.

CAT’s administrative offices will also be closed on Monday, but CAT’s ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, CAT’s customer service Ride Line will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Ride Line phone number is 912-233-5767.

CAT Mobility reservations can still be made on the holiday. The reservation line number is 912-354-6900.

The Savannah Belles Ferry boats will operate on a regular schedule Monday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The free “dot” schedule will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s the full bus route holiday schedule:

3 West Chatham: 8 a.m. to 7:55 p.m.

3B Augusta Ave/Garden City/Hudson Hill: 6 a.m. to 7:55 p.m.

4 Barnard: 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

6 Crosstown: 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

10 East Savannah: 5:54 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.

11 Candler: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

12 Henry: 6:26 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.

14 Abercorn: 6 a.m. to 9:55 p.m.

17 Silk Hope: 6 a.m. to 10:04 p.m.

25 MLK/Westlake: 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

27 Waters: 6 a.m. to 7:51 p.m.

28 Waters: 6:30 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.

29 W. Gwinnett/Cloverdale: 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

31 Skidaway/Sandfly: 6:30 a.m. to 8:07 p.m.

100X Airport Express: 8 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.

dot shuttle: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Ferry: 7 a.m. to 12:20 a.m.

The following CAT routes will not be in service:

Senior Circulator

SSU campus shuttle

20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff