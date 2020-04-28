CAT keeping emergency measures in place into May

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will continue with its current emergency measures into May.

Board members voted Tuesday to maintain its reduced schedule and safety measures, including limiting bus capacity to 50 percent and utilizing rear-door boarding.

In addition, CAT will continue to waive fares in an effort to minimize contact between drivers and customers.

“We recognize people are being inconvenienced by these measures,” said interim executive director, Michael Brown. “However, it is still necessary for us to maintain the current level of service in order to protect customers and employees.”

The board also voted to give Brown the authority to amend the emergency measures if needed before the next meeting on May 26.

CAT is urging customers to only use buses or paratransit for essential trips to work, medical appointments or the grocery store.

Customers should continue using masks or cloth face coverings on rides.

Bus operating hours will continue from:

5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays

View the modified schedule for each route online here.