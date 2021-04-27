CAT hires former Savannah city manager as chief financial officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit’s (CAT) search for a new chief financial officer is complete.

CAT announced the hiring of Stephanie Cutter, former Savannah city manager, for the position.

Cutter was hired on April 19, but the announcement was made Tuesday. Valeria Ragland, interim CAT CEO, said Cutter brings experience and knowledge to the position. As CFO, Cutter will oversee the finance department, balance the annual budget and ensure CAT’s financial compliance with state and federal regulations.

“We are fortunate and excited about Mrs. Cutter’s arrival,” Ragland said. “She shares my vision of stabilizing and sustaining the operations of CAT and we look forward to her effectively working with our staff to positively move the organization forward.”

Cutter worked for the city of Savannah for 29 years and started as a budget analyst. She eventually climbed the ranks and became city manager in 2013. Her professional background includes research and analysis, budgeting, accounting and program and financial management.

Cutter retired as city manager in 2016, shortly after Mayor Eddie DeLoach took office.

She has worked on boards and nonprofit organizations such as the Tremont Temple Pre-School Learning Center Board, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum Advisory Board and the Parent University Board of Directors.