CAT fares go mobile

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced riders can now purchase digital bus tickets and passes through a mobile ticketing app.

CAT says they have partnered with Token Transit to launch the mobile ticketing app.

To ride, the customer simply shows the bus operator the ticket displayed on their smart phone.

CAT says customers will be able to purchase any pass currently available to customers, including discounted passes and CAT Mobility paratransit tickets.

Officials also say a fare-capping feature ensures that the app’s user never pays more than what is in their best interest.

If a customer takes two rides in one day, that customer won’t be charged any more that day because the customer already paid the equivalent of a day pass.

The same feature would apply to weekly and monthly passes. (With one-way passes, customers will still have to request a paper transfer ticket, if needed.)

The Token Transit app is free and is available in both Apple and Google Play stores.

You can also scan the QR code below with your cell phone’s camera to go directly to the app store.

Learn more about the app here.