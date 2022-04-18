SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit(CAT) is requiring passengers to continue to wear masks on their vehicles through at least early May.

On April 13, the Transportation Security Administration(TSA) announced that the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, will be extended through May 3.

The mask requirement was previously been scheduled to expire on April 18.

CAT customers without a mask can get one from an operator and also pick up one at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center located at 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue.