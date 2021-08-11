CAT: Delays due to COVID-19, staffing shortages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit riders may be experiencing delays at the bus stop.

Officials say staffing shortages, widespread across the transit industry, and COVID-related absences are leading to disruptions.

“We want to apologize to our customers for the disruptions during these challenging times,” said Interim CEO Valerie Ragland. “We ask for customers’ patience and understanding as we work to fill staffing vacancies during this continued pandemic, while continuing to follow the CDC’s safety requirements.”

CAT officials say they’re working diligently to resolve these issues through a recruitment campaign. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit catchacat.org to explore career opportunities.

According to CAT’s job listings, the hourly wage for bus operators is $17.49 and $12.45 for paratransit drivers.

The transit system continues to implement COVID safety measures, including reduced vehicle capacities, mask requirements and quarantines among staff. Learn more about CAT’s protocol online here.