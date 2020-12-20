CAT closing some services for holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit has released its plans for the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, Thursday, the holiday bus schedule for fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services will be in effect.

Customers are encouraged to check the individual route schedules online here. Customer service can also be reached at 912-233-5767.

The customer service office and phones will be staffed, but CAT says other administrative offices and the ticket window will be closed.

The Savannah Belles Ferry service will also stop at 10 p.m.

On Christmas Day, Friday, fixed-route bus, paratransit and the Savannah Belles Ferry service will not be available.

CAT offices, customer service and the ticket sales window will also be closed.

Next Thursday, New Year’s Eve, fixed-route buses and paratransit services will follow CAT’s holiday bus schedule.

The customer service office will be available but other administrative offices and the ticket window will be closed.

The following day, New Year’s Day, services will not be available and offices will be closed.

According to CAT, buses on the 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not operate on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. There is not a holiday schedule for that route.