CAT Bus Stops set to be removed in Thunderbolt

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) –

Some new changes are on the way for some Chatham Area Transit Users. The Public Transportation Company has decided to pull stops from their routes.

The CAT Board of Directors decided Tuesday to remove 12 bus stops in Thunderbolt starting October 12th.

CAT Officials tell News 3 it’s all due to a tax district issue.

Eric Curl with CAT says when the company was formed in 1987, all of the municipalities including Thunderbolt had a chance to opt into a property tax fund for public transportation services. According to officials, the town opted out but CAT continued to operate bus services.

“It came to our attention when we got a complaint from residents that we were operating in Thunderbolt, and we’ve been doing so since we were Savannah Transit Authority,” said Eric Curl with Chatham Area Transit.

The soon to be canceled bus stops stretch between Victory Drive to Falligant Avenue near the entrance of Savannah State University.

Anyone interested in voicing their concerns can do so at the next Thunderbolt Town Council Meeting set for September 11th.