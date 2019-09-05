CAT bus services to resume Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit’s fixed-route bus operations will resume regular service on Friday after being suspended due to Hurricane Dorian.

CAT’s customer service line will resume regular operations on Friday. The ticket window will also reopen at the JMR Intermodal Transit Center at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue.

CAT Mobility, CAT’s paratransit service, will not reopen Friday in order to help in the re-entry process for residents coming back into town. However, CAT Mobility reservations can be made Friday. Regular paratransit services will resume on Saturday.

It is not known at this time when Savannah Belles Ferry system operations will resume.