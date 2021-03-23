CAT board makes 50 percent veteran discount permanent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Area Transit board has made the 50 percent veteran discount permanent.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to our veterans and active-duty service members, who take risks and make immense sacrifices to defend and protect our country,” interim CEO Valerie Ragland said Tuesday.

“Today’s vote by the Board to make this a permanent discount allows us to express our gratitude for their service and their sacrifice.”

Related Content Chatham Area Transit board could change as a result of new state bill

Veterans must show bus drivers their veteran ID, discharge documents or driver’s license with a veteran designation to get the discount. Proof of membership in the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS or any other veteran’s organization will also be accepted, the board said.

Also, half-fare ID cards can be used to get the veterans discount.

The board said the discount can be applied to most of CAT’s fixed-route fare options, including the $1.50 one-way trips, $3-day passes and $50 monthly passes.

The program was initially launched in November 2019 jointly with Veteran’s Day to track participation. The six-month-program was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven hundred thousand veterans live in Georgia with nearly 28,000 living in Chatham County, according to the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.