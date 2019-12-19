CAT approves new app for bus ticket purchases and boarding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you ride the bus in the Savannah metro area, there will soon be an app for that. The Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) has voted to allow riders to pay for tickets and passes on their smartphones.

The Token Ticket App will let you pay for a ticket or pass with your bank account or credit card and then give you a digital boarding pass, right on your screen, that you show the driver as you get on the bus.

CAT spokeswoman Patricia Harris-Morehead says the digital pass will display certain codes and other features to prevent fraud. CAT drivers will go through special training to be able to spot them.

“And then our bus operators will be able to do what they normally do with the farebox to record the trip, and that’s all it takes,” says Harris-Morehead.

She says the token app will help CAT better connect with current customers, and hopefully draw in some new ones.

The Token Ticket app won’t be available in our area for another three months, while the app company and the transit authority work out contracts. You can still download the app now wherever you purchase your apps.

If you’re not tech-savvy don’t worry. You’ll still be able to use cash to ride the bus.