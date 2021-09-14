Casting Call: Young baseball players needed for Hulu’s ‘The Girl From Plainville’

“Getting ready for the upcoming filming of ‘The Girl from Plainville’ at Taylor Park in Bloomingdale. It’s going to be awesome!” (Bloomingdale Recreation Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local talent agent is looking for young baseball players for the upcoming filming of Hulu’s “The Girl From Plainville.”

The eight-episode series is based on the 2014 death of Conrad Roy. His girlfriend Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prompting the 18-year-old to commit suicide.

Bill Marinella Casting is hiring for talent between the ages of 18 and 25 to portray high school baseball players. Actors are asked to bring their own baseball gloves to the booking.

The two-day shoot is tentatively set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to the casting call, actors will be paid $200 for 8 hours of work. They’ll also be compensated for COVID testing and costume fittings.

Applicants need to sign up on the casting database before submitting for the shoot online.

Production has been spotted around Savannah, Pooler and Jesup in recent weeks, though it appears this shoot will take place at Taylor Park in Bloomingdale.

According to the Bloomingdale Recreation Department, the park has been a site for production in recent weeks.