Casting Call: HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to film in Beaufort

John Goodman, from left, Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine attend the LA premiere of “The Righteous Gemstones,” at Paramount Pictures Studio, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Extras are needed for Danny McBride’s HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” filming in Beaufort next month.

The comedy series tells the story of “a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work” starring John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine alongside McBride.

The show, now in production for its second season, is mostly filmed in the Charleston area. But production is coming to Beaufort from Aug. 9 to 13.

From fire breathers to cast photo doubles, here’s what Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for:

2 fire breathers (on 8/9 only)

Set of identical newborn twins, ages 4 weeks to 3 months (8/10 only)

5 island dancers (needed 4 dates)

10 to 15 landing staff: servers and chefs (4 to 5 dates)

20 hip young investors, Los Angeles chic types in 20s to 30s (2 to 5 dates)

40 to 50 landing guests, including a few kids (4 to 5 dates)

10 construction workers (8/10 only)

5 security types (8/11 only)

3 to portray camera ops (3 dates)

14 cast photo doubles (8/10 only)

Extras are required to have two pre-filming COVID-19 tests by production and will receive an additional $100 ($50 per test) on their filming day voucher for being tested.

According to the casting company, extras may also be required to attend a wardrobe fitting prior to filming.

To submit, email TRG2background@gmail.com with the heading “BEAUFORT AVAIL” and the following information: two current cellphone photos, one close up and one full length; your name; phone number; age; city and state where you reside; height and weight; clothing size; description of visible tattoos and piercings; and color, make, model and year of the vehicle you drive.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting has handled previous projects in the area, including “Forrest Gump,” “Radio” and “The Conspirator.”