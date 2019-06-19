Casting Call: Extras needed for Netflix’s ‘OBX’ filming on Kiawah Island

FILE – This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix’s first Arabic original series, the supernatural teen drama “Jinn,” has debuted worldwide with much fanfare, but sparked uproar in Jordan where it is set. State-run media reported that the thriller’s release prompted condemnation from several government officials […]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Netflix series, “OBX” is seeking paid extras for filming on Kiawah Island next week.

“OBX” is based on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. It is a coming of age story about four best friends in high school and their lives after a devastating hurricane.

According to a release by TW Cast & Recruit, the show is filming a midsummer soiree in Kiawah Island on Wednesday, June 26 through Thursday, June 27. Those interested should be available on both days for 10-12+ hours.

Casting directors are looking for adults age 18 to 58 with a preppy or posh look. Extras are expected to provide their own colorful cocktail attire.

The agency said extras will be paid $80 for eight hours.

Anyone interested in becoming a paid extra for OBX Season 1 should visit the TW Cast & Recruit Facebook page, here. Instructions on how to apply are posted, as well as attire specifics and further pay details.

Other extras roles are posted on the Facebook page, including a Bluegrass band, servers, security guards, a doorman and more.