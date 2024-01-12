SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Discovery Channel is putting out a casting call to anyone in Savannah with a ghost story “too incredible to believe!” The stories are for an upcoming episode of “Expedition X with Josh Gates.”

The show is coming to town and wants to hear about your paranormal experiences. They are looking for everything from paranormal investigators and sensitives to simply someone who has had an unexplainable strange experience.

Email expeditionsavannah@gmail.com to receive more details and a personal invitation to an exclusive town hall meeting that will be filmed for broadcast on Discovery Channel.