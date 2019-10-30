Cast your vote! Memorial Health hosts Halloween costume contest for NICU babies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health is hosting a fun Halloween costume contest among babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

This year, 10 babies are going head to head in the Facebook photo contest, repping costumes from the “Crazy Cat Lady” to “NICU Champ.

The photo that receives most comments, likes and shares will be the winner.

The online contest will run until 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, so be sure to take a look through the photos below and be sure to go cast your vote. Memorial Health will announce a first, second and third place winner on Friday afternoon.

“Of course, they are all winners in our NICU!” the hospital wrote on the competition post.

Babies in the NICU are typically premature newborns and infants that need special medical or surgical attention.

Crazy Cat Lady: Visit here to vote

Kamden the Cow: Visit here to vote

Lyo the Lion: Visit here to vote

Miracle is Shining Through: Visit here to vote

NICU Champ: Visit here to vote

Precious Penguin: Visit here to vote

Small Fry with her Big Mac Brother: Visit here to vote

Stay Trippy Little Hippie: Visit here to vote

Strongman Carter: Visit here to vote

Wyntir: The Cutest Little Piglet: Visit here to vote