CASA hosts kick-off event for upcoming ‘Dancing with the Savannah Stars’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted a kick-off event Tuesday night to promote the organization’s upcoming fundraiser, Dancing with the Savannah Stars.
The event raises money for CASA, which helps local children in foster care.
The 14th annual event takes place May 13th
CASA hosted the kick off cocktail party Tuesday night at the Cha Bella restaurant.
The 13 dancers for this year’s dance-off include actor Kareem McMichael; Nicole Rawls from Rawls Realty; Angela Lightsey, the owner of Tybee Wellness Retreats; and many more local stars.
The goal is to raise $150,000 to help sustain CASA’s programming.
You can purchase tickets for the event at the website: www.savannahcasa.org/dwss
See the complete list of dancers below:
- Angela Lightsey – Tybee Wellness Retreats
- Cissy Smith – Savannah Board of Realtors
- Gillian Karatassoss – Gillian Trask
- Kareem McMichael – Savannah State University
- Kierstin Nicole – Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council
- Marianne Ganem Poppell – Savannah Master Calendar
- Marvette D. Wilkerson – Georgia Southern University
- Moncello Stewart – Savannah State University
- Nicole Rawls – Rawls Realty
- Pria Padgett – WTOC-TV
- Rick Ellison – R.U.F.F. (Retirees Unite For the Future)
- Sabriya Scott – Scott Realty Professionals
- Jonathan Jefferson – Memorial Health University Medical Center