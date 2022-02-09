CASA hosts kick-off event for upcoming ‘Dancing with the Savannah Stars’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted a kick-off event Tuesday night to promote the organization’s upcoming fundraiser, Dancing with the Savannah Stars.

The event raises money for CASA, which helps local children in foster care.

The 14th annual event takes place May 13th

CASA hosted the kick off cocktail party Tuesday night at the Cha Bella restaurant.

The 13 dancers for this year’s dance-off include actor Kareem McMichael; Nicole Rawls from Rawls Realty; Angela Lightsey, the owner of Tybee Wellness Retreats; and many more local stars.

The goal is to raise $150,000 to help sustain CASA’s programming.

You can purchase tickets for the event at the website: www.savannahcasa.org/dwss

See the complete list of dancers below: