SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, Slow Movement hosted a cars for the community event at the Nine Line Apparel warehouse.

The car show featured a best in show competition, as well as taking donations for those affected by severe weather in the Bryan County area.

“We know a lot of people lost you know, their whole houses or their cars or whatever it may be and we just wanted to find a way that we could organize and get the community together to assist them in building back whatever they lost,” said RJ Clements, Owner of Slow Movement.

100% of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the local Salvation Army who will distribute the donated items and funds to the community.