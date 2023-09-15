TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Civil rights activist and freedom rider Carol Ruth Silver stopped by Tybee Island this week for a meet and greet with residents.

She spoke with city officials and Tybee patrons about her life’s mission of fixing racial injustice.

“It’s true that I don’t look like your standard civil rights activist,” said Carol Ruth Silver.

Silver says her civil rights journey started when she heard a message over the radio as she was riding home on a NYC bus.

“I heard over the radio in 1961 Jim Farmer saying ‘We need you to become a Freedom Rider and ride on a Greyhound bus into the deep South and challenge segregation,'” she recalled, “and this was a week after a bus of Freedom Riders was attacked and bombed in Aniston, and I looked around and said ‘Who is he talking to?’ And I looked to my right and then I looked to my left, and I said, ‘He’s talking to me.'”

So she set off to Mississippi with a will and a way to challenge racial inequality.

“Well, I was scared,” Silver said. “We were told before we left to write a will and here we are 20- and 21-year-olds and death is the furthest thing on our mind.”

In Mississippi, she was arrested for protesting and she spent six months in jail.

Silver says her experiences have shaped the way we view and treat one another now.

“It is an exciting time to remember and go back and look back and look at what happened and say how much better things are now,” she said.

Silver says if she could give those in their 20s one piece of life advice it would be this:

“Do it like the Nike shoe people. If you can conceive it, if it’s the right thing to do, don’t hesitate.”