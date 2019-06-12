Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or memory loss

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

Did you know that there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s including 150,000 in Georgia?

In our area, one senior living community has been assisting Coastal Empire Seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than a decade.

Teia Acker is the Executive Director of The Gardens of Savannah.

She joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

The Gardens of Savannah

249 Holland Drive

912.925.3445

Facebook: The Gardens of Savannah

