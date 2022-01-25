Cargo surge pushes Port of Savannah to 5.6M container record

The container ship CMA CGM Laperouse, left, docks at the Georgia Ports Authority’s Port of Savannah, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. The Port of Savannah saw a whopping 20% increase in shipping containers moving across its docks in 2021 as U.S. seaports scrambled to keep up with a surge in cargo that crammed container yards and forced ships to line up and wait at sea. The Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 that Savannah’s port handled a record 5.6 million container units of imports and exports last year _ an increase of 1 million container units from the 2020 calendar year. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, file)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah is reporting record cargo volumes for 2021 thanks to a surge in trade that saw its container yard cramped for space and ships waiting at sea.

The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that the number of shipping containers moved through Savannah’s port jumped a whopping 20% last year, to 5.6 million container units.

Economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has driven up demand for consumer goods shipped in containers, and ports have struggled to keep up across the U.S.

The Port of Savannah, the nation’s fourth-busiest container port, helped deal with the crush of cargo by opening up temporary storage sites further inland where cargo containers could be moved by train.