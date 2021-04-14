Caregiver support increases in the pandemic

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WSAV) – One in five people in the state of Georgia is a caregiver. With those numbers growing, the Alzheimer’s Association says people are giving 20 percent more support because of the pandemic.

Nicole Mason said the hardest part about her dad’s diagnosis is, “…wanting to have him be a part of my son’s life and knowing that it’s going to look a lot different than it would have if he didn’t have dementia.”

Her dad’s isolation in Portland during lockdown put additional pressure on the new mom and her family, who faced economic hurdles with the pandemic forcing Mason’s business to close for a time and her husband to lose his job.

“Part of me wonders if the pandemic and him having to be isolated increased the effects of dementia just because he wasn’t seeing people, he wasn’t able to go out…I know he was just staying at home by himself,” the caregiver explained.

Mason is not the only caregiver reporting a significant decline in their loved one’s health due to isolation.

“The disease is just increasing dramatically. Right now there are 150,000 people just here in Georgia, and that was in 2020 and the expectation is that in less than four years we’ll be at 190,000; that’s an increase of 27 percent. So we know the disease is on the rise so we’ve got to figure out how to get to people and meet them where they are,” Linda Davidson, the Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter said.

Advocates said for a disease that takes so much, they want others to know they don’t have to go through it alone.

“Being able to understand that it’s not their fault and there are going to be times where you have to be very patient because what used to be an easy task is no longer an easy task; so just knowing that there are resources out there to learn more about the disease and what to expect is really helpful,” Mason said.

“We hear you and we’re here to serve you, and that’s what we’re doing through COVID-19 so that we can continue to be there night and day for them when they have that challenge, they need help, they need to attend a support group, they need an education class; we’re still here,” Davidson added.

On Wednesday the Alzheimer’s Association will host a caregiver panel discussion at 6 p.m. Click HERE to join the free support event.