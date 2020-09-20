Caravan demanding justice for Julian Lewis travels from Atlanta to Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A caravan demanding justice for a Black man shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper made its way from Atlanta to Sylvania Saturday.

Lewis was shot in August following a chase in Screven County. According to the initial investigation, the 60-year-old refused to stop for a broken tail light and led Trooper Jacob Thompson on a short pursuit.

It ended when Thompson performed a PIT maneuver, causing Lewis’ car to go into a ditch. Thompson then shot Lewis in the head.

Thompson was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He was denied bond on Sept. 7.

Lewis’ widow, Betty Lewis, says she still has one question for Thompson.

“Why? Why did you take his life the way you did, and then you tried to lie about it in the end. Why? I want to know why?” Betty said. “What about Julian that he didn’t like that he had to kill him? Why? Why? What was it? I’m just still angry about that part.”

Lewis’ family is asking for audio and video recordings from the incident to be released.