Car strikes & injures pedestrian, Savannah police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to Savannah Police, the department’s Traffic Investigations Unit (TIU) investigates a crash Tuesday evening that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Police say Jeevankanth Vaddi, 35, was crossing Hodgson Memorial Drive when a vehicle traveling southbound struck him.

Police added Vaddi was wearing dark clothing and walking in a shadowed area that was not in a crosswalk. Police say the driver could not see Vaddi and struck him with her vehicle.

First responders took Vaddi to a hospital with serious injuries.

The TIU continues to investigate this crash.

