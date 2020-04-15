Car smashes into Hinesville home, driver arrested

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville man accused of driving under the influence crashes into a neighbor’s house Tuesday evening in the Griffith Park subdivision.

According to Hinesville Police, the driver claimed he was attempting to park when his foot got stuck on the accelerator.

The Mercedes-Benz sped across the street into the bedroom of a neighbor’s house.

The car became lodged into the bedroom window and a wall.

A pipe inside the residence broke sending water flooding into the single story home.

Police arrested the driver and charged him with DUI. The driver’s identity has not been released.

There were no injuries reported.