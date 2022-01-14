Car seat mini grant awarded to Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Health Departments in Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties were awarded the 2022 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.

Funds from the grants will help the health departments educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections, and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), since 2007, the education, car seats, and booster seats provided through the Mini Grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 425 of Georgia children who were involved in crashes.

DPH says car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.

For more information about the car seat program, please call the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441, the McIntosh County Health Department at 912-832-5473, or the Liberty County Health Department at 912-876-2173.

Appointments are required for car seat inspection or distribution.