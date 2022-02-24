HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a frightening afternoon for a Hinesville couple when a vehicle plowed into their living room while they were watching TV.

Hinesville Police Department Traffic Investigator Lt. Scott Hensler said the driver was coming around the corner of Slade Street when she panicked, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, and drove through the home.

The driver crashed into the living room while the homeowners were inside sitting in chairs. Hensler said a man inside the home was sitting in a recliner when he heard a loud boom and felt his chair catapult forward.

The man’s wife was sitting next to him inside the living room when the crash occurred.

Neither of the homeowners were injured in the accident. The woman who is described to be in her 70’s was taken to Liberty Medical Center with minor injuries.

Hensler said the couple should be able to remain in the home while repairs are made.