Candler County Sheriff investigates alleged animal cruelty case

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) continues to investigate a case of possible animal cruelty. CCSO says seventy-four arrest warrants have been obtained for one suspect.

CCSO responded to a complaint about a residence on Johnson Road that had several animals on the property.

With a search warrant, authorities discovered several dogs and cats living in conditions that violated Georgia law.

All of the animals were surrendered to a rescue group.

CCSO says the arrest warrants have been obtained for Vicki Buck for the offense of animal cruelty.

CCSO asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact them.

The CCSO crime tip line number is 912-685-8649. Tips can also be emailed to tips@candlersheriff.com