Candlelight vigils honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery one year later

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – One year later Ahmaud Arbery’s family is still demanding justice after he was shot and killed while jogging. There were two gatherings to honor his memory Tuesday night.

One happened in Waynesboro where he’s buried and the other in Brunswick, where he died.

It was a day full of emotions as a group of nearly one hundred people gathered here in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick to remember the life of Arbery in the very spot where he was killed. His family was also there to remember him and to call for justice.

The 2:23 Foundation brought awareness to the killing of Arbery one year later by hosting a memorial walk in his honor. His father Marcus Arbery was the one leading the pack in Brunswick.

“I’m still sad inside because my son’s gone and nothing can bring him back. He’s dead, he’s in the ground, and that hurts every day,” Arbery’s father said.

The group walked the neighborhood to ‘Finish the Run’ Arbery started and the group ended at the site where he was killed. Dozens of people held candles and lit the way he once ran.

“We can’t set this world back 400 years no more. We’ve got to move forward and make it better for everybody,” Arbery said.

As the three men charged with murder in the case await trial, the supporters are making sure Arbery’s death is remembered for years to come and justice is served.

“I’m going to fight until we get justice. We are going to get justice and that’s what it’s all about, getting justice for him. And he isn’t going to rest in his grave until he gets jsutice,” Arbery said.

In Waynesboro, Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones knelt by her son’s grave with family and friends to remember the life he once lived.

“Being there knowing that my son wasn’t there sitting beside me and he was actually lying out there under a slab, I mean knowing that I can’t get him and take him home with me, not today, not tomorrow, not forever,” Cooper-Jones said.

Several supporters gathered for a vigil there wearing orange and blue. They were Ahmaud’s favorite colors. Cooper-Jones said the way Glynn County officials handled this from the start wasn’t right. She said someone has to answer for this.

“I often think the way that he left and it was so unfair and it’s really been a struggle,” Cooper-Jones said.

Many people News 3 spoke with said the Satilla Shores community needs more time to heal. Some of them even remember seeing Arbery running throughout the neighborhood. They say he was a light in the community.