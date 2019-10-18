Canceled Weekend Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Members of Georgia and South Carolina's congressional delegation reacted Thursday to the word that Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland had died. Cummings served his Baltimore district for 23 years and was the chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter, a Republican from the 1st district tweeted "Congressman Cummings lived his life as a fighter for justice. It was an honor to work with him as he was a champion in the fight to lower prescription drug costs for all Americans. Amy and I send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be truly missed."