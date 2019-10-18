Canceled Weekend Events

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Due to weather concerns, many local organizations have decided to cancel events scheduled this weekend.
Below are a list of the events that have canceled:
- The majority of activities in connection with Skidaway Marine Science Day. The UGA Aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. However, no other public activities will be presented.
- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Marine Open House (Charleston campus) cancelled
- Saturday’s Oyster Roast Fundraiser for the Cockspur Island Lighthouse has been canceled