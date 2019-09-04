Canceled flights increasing at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A majority of flights in and out of the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport have been canceled Wednesday, and that’s expected to continue Thursday, according to staff.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport officials say airport shops and restaurants may be closed even when flights are operating.

Those who wish to return a rental car may utilize the drop boxes located at the rental car counters if an attendant is not on duty.

“The public is urged not to call the airport, but to contact airlines directly for the most current flight information,” a statement from the airport reads. “Calls to the airport made during this time period will reach emergency operations personnel.”

Meanwhile, the Hilton Head Island Airport closed at noon on Wednesday; they anticipate reopening early Friday morning.

That’s “if and only if conditions allow,” according to the airport’s website.

Both airports suggest travelers check with the airlines for specific information.