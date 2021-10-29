Can you pick just one? Memorial Health NICU holds Halloween costume contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is back with its annual Halloween costume contest featuring pumpkins, superheroes and everything in between.

It might be hard to pick just one, but the hospital is asking the public to vote on their favorite costume via Facebook. The picture with the most likes, comments and shares will be named the winner.

Keep scrolling to see all of the adorable costumes. The contest will close at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Learn more about Memorial’s NICU by calling 912-350-9355.