Camden County welcomes new public shooting range

Photo of the ribbon cutting provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

FOLKSTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Shooters in Camden County can look forward to practicing their shooting at a new public shooting range.

Two Rivers Gun Range opened for the first time Friday — making it one of the more than 40 public shooting and archery ranges in the Peach State, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division (GaDNR) said in a news release.

Photo of the pistol range provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

Photo of the rifle range provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

Photo of the Two Rivers Gun Range sign provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

“The facility is an asset to our community and something for shooters to enjoy,” says Camden County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Gary Blount. “We appreciate the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and their contributions to make this facility a reality.”

GaDNR says the pistol range has 20 stations with steel targets sitting 15 to 25 yards away and a rifle range has 12 stations extending up to 200 yards with a digital live target system.

The range is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 1 to 6.