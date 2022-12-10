SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday.

The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31.

The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with their design featured on over 50,000 aluminum cups during the St. Patrick’s Day season.

Applicants must be residents of Chatham County. Additional details, design specs and requirements can be found at this link.

Questions should be directed to administrator@savannahdba.com or 912-660-4718.

The city approved a pilot program for the cups last year in an effort to reduce plastic waste. Bars and restaurants can chose to use these instead of plastic to-go cups.