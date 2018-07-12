Cagle opens Savannah Campaign Office Video Video

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle wants the number one job and opened a campaign office in Savannah Wednesday. He's still optimistic despite losing a somewhat substantial lead over Secretary of State Brian Kemp in recent weeks. Now it's said the race for the Republican nomination is too close to call.

Cagle was met with applause at the Savannah office as he made it clear he has a commitment to the area.

"We're really trying to focus on the message and the message is economic prosperity where no one is left behind and continue to be the number one state to do business in partnering with Governor Deal to do great things with the deepening of the harbor but also the expansion and widening of Interstate 16 along with Interstate 95," Cagle told us.

Cagle says his years of experience in government make him the right choice.

However, a new campaign ad from Kemp claims otherwise. Kemp has been hammering away at a "secret" tape recording made of a conversation between Cagle and Clay Tippins, another Republican candidate for governor who didn't make the runoff. In the recording, it's said that Cagle indicates that passage of a bill on private school scholarship credits was "purely political" and done so another Republican opponent would not get a large donation.

Kemp says what's on the tape shows Cagle can't be trusted. "If that's not criminal, it should be," Kemp says in the commercial when talking about Cagle's actions.

Cagle sees it differently, saying excerpts are taken out of context.

"Now sadly I have a candidate that's been up to some real dirty tricks but in the end you know we've got to get our message out there and that's what we're doing," Cagle said.

Cagle believes it's his experience that counts and what will sway voters. "I worked with Sonny Perdue and Governor Deal as Lieutenant Governor and every day I've had to wake up to be prepared to be the next governor 46:19 and so we know what to do to continue to see that prosperity for the state," said Cagle.

In the next two weeks Cagle says he'll work to promote his jobs program but for now, it's a job he is seeking for himself that occupies his time.

"These campaigns can become somewhat divisive and I understand that but on the same token my record speaks for itself."