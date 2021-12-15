Buttigieg to visit Port of Savannah

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is set to visit the Hostess City Friday to tour the Port of Savannah.

The goal is to see firsthand the recent actions to address supply chain disruptions, according to Buttigieg’s office.

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has activated “pop-up” container yards near manufacturing and distribution centers to help reduce the length of container storage time at the port.

GPA is also making improvements to increase the Port of Savannah’s annual capacity by 25 percent on the heels of a record-breaking year for containers moved.

Buttigieg is also expected to discuss the $17 billion included in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for ports and waterways.

Stick with WSAV News 3 for coverage on the secretary’s visit.